Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the May 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $1,037,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

TYG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.05. 23,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,636. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $36.39.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

