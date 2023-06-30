TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 27.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $57.58. The company had a trading volume of 683,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,312. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.