TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) Insider Kate Bolsover Buys 2,978 Shares

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Free Report) insider Kate Bolsover bought 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £7,951.26 ($10,109.68).

Kate Bolsover also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Kate Bolsover purchased 1,745 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £4,973.25 ($6,323.27).

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TRY stock opened at GBX 266.48 ($3.39) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 288.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 301.61. The stock has a market cap of £845.66 million, a PE ratio of -148.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. TR Property Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 261 ($3.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.26).

TR Property Investment Trust Increases Dividend

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.85 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.65. TR Property Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -833.33%.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

