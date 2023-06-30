Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 158.7% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC increased its position in Trajectory Alpha Acquisition by 49.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 680,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trajectory Alpha Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,409,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Trajectory Alpha Acquisition by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Trajectory Alpha Acquisition by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 157,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trajectory Alpha Acquisition by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 46,218 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trajectory Alpha Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. 11,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,581. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. Trajectory Alpha Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology-driven business.

