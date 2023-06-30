Transocean Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 43,722 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 20% compared to the average daily volume of 36,483 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 1.6% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,525 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transocean Price Performance

RIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

NYSE RIG traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. 28,084,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,194,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.91. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

