Traxx Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $943,203.11 (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. Traxx has a total market cap of $943,203.11 and $302,224.70 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Traxx has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Traxx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Traxx

Traxx’s genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traxx using one of the exchanges listed above.

