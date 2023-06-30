Treatt (LON:TET) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $633.48

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 633.48 ($8.05) and traded as low as GBX 604 ($7.68). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 608 ($7.73), with a volume of 226,932 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Treatt in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £380.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3,918.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 684.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 633.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Treatt’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Ryan Govender acquired 287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 691 ($8.79) per share, with a total value of £1,983.17 ($2,521.51). Company insiders own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

