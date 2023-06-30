TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $267,288.84 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $267,288.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,908,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TNET stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TriNet Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,872,000 after acquiring an additional 61,382 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 89,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 51,417 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in TriNet Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.