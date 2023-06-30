Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.35

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and traded as low as $43.70. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $43.70, with a volume of 423 shares traded.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37.

Tsingtao Brewery Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3157 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

