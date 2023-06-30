Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,674,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. Twilio has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $98.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.05.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,090 shares of company stock worth $1,114,502. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

