U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW) Short Interest Update

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
U.S. GoldMining Price Performance
U.S. GoldMining stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. U.S. GoldMining has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.83.
About U.S. GoldMining
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. GoldMining
- Verve Therapeutics Gains 20.74% In June as Ark Funds Invest
- Moderna: Declining Performance And Relative Weakness
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Rises On Hopes For Rebound
- Rite Aid Could Become An Acquisition Target
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.