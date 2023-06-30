Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns “Downgrade” Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating reissued by analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

UBER has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $43.21. 3,390,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,190,902. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at $63,730,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,730,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

