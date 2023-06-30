UBS Group Downgrades Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $132.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $123.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $119.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.80 and a 200-day moving average of $103.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,461 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $8,335,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.