UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $197.23

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $197.23 and last traded at $196.14, with a volume of 31380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $171.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.73 and a 200-day moving average of $133.06.

Insider Activity

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,056 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $316,562.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $641,746.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 7,354 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $1,044,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,830,773.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,557,125 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 169.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

