Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.15

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.15 and last traded at $39.08, with a volume of 65708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 212.94 and a beta of 1.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $433.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.04 million.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $354,082.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,100.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,661 shares of company stock valued at $480,645 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,695,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,071,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 462,704 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,144 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

