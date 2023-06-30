Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.05

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and traded as high as $49.14. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $48.01, with a volume of 433,170 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RARE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 149.75% and a negative net margin of 187.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $76,700.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $27,354.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $76,700.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,765 shares of company stock valued at $416,366 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

