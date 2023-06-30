UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.35

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 4045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.
UniCredit Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71.
About UniCredit
UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail and corporate banking services. It also offers payments and liquidity; working capital; and international trade related services. The company provides sustainable finance, patient capital, corporate finance, rating, and capital structure advisory, and financial sponsor solutions.
