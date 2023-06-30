United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 3.5% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,088,000 after acquiring an additional 255,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.97. The company had a trading volume of 653,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

