United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Lifted by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19,560.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,294 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $176.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

