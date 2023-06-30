United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) is Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises approximately 2.0% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,257,000 after acquiring an additional 46,160 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $435.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.85 and a 200-day moving average of $390.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.39 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

