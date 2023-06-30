Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.75

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and traded as high as $23.86. Unity Bancorp shares last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 14,912 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNTY has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 32.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

Insider Transactions at Unity Bancorp

In other news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $170,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $170,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David D. Dallas bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $454,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,767,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,159,372.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

