Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,422,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

