USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sidoti started coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $62.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $76.58.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $248.36 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $76,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $134,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,142 shares in the company, valued at $144,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $76,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,054. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

