USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sidoti started coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company.
USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of USNA stock opened at $62.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $76.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences
In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $76,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $134,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,142 shares in the company, valued at $144,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $76,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,054. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than USANA Health Sciences
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.