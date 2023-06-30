USDX [Kava] Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.23 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $93.23 million and $619,902.81 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,453.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.01014078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00138796 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00017740 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030377 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000621 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.83117701 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $637,344.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

