UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Update

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 903.2% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 587,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UTime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTME opened at $2.26 on Friday. UTime has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

UTime Company Profile

UTime Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. It also offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells. In addition, the company provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services.

