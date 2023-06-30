UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Update

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 903.2% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 587,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
UTime Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UTME opened at $2.26 on Friday. UTime has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.
UTime Company Profile
