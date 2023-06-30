V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in V.F. were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 878.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 106.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

V.F. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $48.63.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.11%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

