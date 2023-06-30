Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Trading 5.3% Higher

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.69 and last traded at $62.50. 352,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 980,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Valaris Trading Up 6.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valaris

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $430.10 million during the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 15.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Valaris by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,326,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,419 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Valaris by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,668 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Valaris by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,003,000 after acquiring an additional 873,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Valaris by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,757,000 after acquiring an additional 867,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in Valaris by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,056,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

