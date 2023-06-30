Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.81

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.81 and traded as low as $43.10. Value Line shares last traded at $45.59, with a volume of 4,848 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Value Line’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 51.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 634.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 10.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

