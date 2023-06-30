Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAW) Short Interest Update

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAW – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Valuence Merger Corp. I

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 564,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 314,142 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,165,000.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMCAW opened at $0.10 on Friday. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

