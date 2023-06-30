Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Short Interest Update

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,210,000 shares, an increase of 255.3% from the May 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on VVV shares. 92 Resources restated a “reinstates” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Valvoline by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. 1,671,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,822. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. The company had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

