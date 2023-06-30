Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.21. 454,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,827. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $162.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

