Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.1% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VIG opened at $161.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

