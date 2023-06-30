Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Lessened by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $25,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 116,479 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.52.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

