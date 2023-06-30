Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 116,479 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.73. 387,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,586. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day moving average is $106.52. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

