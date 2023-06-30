Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.85. The company had a trading volume of 676,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,856. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

