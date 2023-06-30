Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 56.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

