Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,576,000 after purchasing an additional 309,769 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV opened at $200.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.73 and a 200-day moving average of $185.65. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $203.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

