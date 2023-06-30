Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 567,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 5.7% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $35,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,313,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,275,000 after buying an additional 182,072 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $543,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 51,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,546. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.1298 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

