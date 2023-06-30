Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,004 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 39,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 108,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,041 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 89,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 171,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

