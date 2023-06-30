Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Boosted by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

