Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Lifted by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,563,000 after purchasing an additional 479,422 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,778,800,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.58 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1952 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

