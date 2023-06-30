Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Raised by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,333,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 2.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $78,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 105,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 179,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.71. The stock had a trading volume of 298,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,898. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1523 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

