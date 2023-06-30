Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $165.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.