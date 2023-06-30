Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,127. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.