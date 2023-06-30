Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Lifted by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 107.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 3.1% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $22,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $56.05. 591,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

