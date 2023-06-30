Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 7.8% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $49,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,370. The firm has a market cap of $303.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

