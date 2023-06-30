Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after buying an additional 108,283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

VT stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.86. 286,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,277. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

