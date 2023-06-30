Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (BATS:VUSB)

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1849 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $49.15. 1,247,355 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.