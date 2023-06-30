Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 540,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,210,000 after buying an additional 93,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $197.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.14.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.09.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

