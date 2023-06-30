Velocity Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VELOU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU – Free Report) was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Velocity Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

